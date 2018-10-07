CM Manohar Khattar reviews dewatering arrangements

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has directed officials to ensure that 100 per cent dewatering of the flooded areas of the state was done in a time-bound manner so that the farmers should not face any difficulty in sowing their Rabi crop.

The Chief Minister was reviewing the dewatering arrangements through a video conference with the Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts namely Rohtak, Jhajjar, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Jind, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat. Chief Secretary DS Dhesi was present during the video conference. It was informed during the video conference that the unusually heavy rains in the last week of September had led to flooding of about two lakh acres of low-lying agricultural fields.

The CM was informed that around 1100 electric and diesel pumps have been deployed in these districts for dewatering. It was also briefed in the meeting that dewatering is complete in nearly 70 thousand acres. The Chief Minister directed the power department to ensure 24 hours power supply in the areas where dewatering operations are under progress. He directed Irrigation department that if required, more pumps should be hired and the surplus pumps and resources from unaffected districts should be shifted to the affected areas immediately.

The CM also suggested discharging the excess water in the ponds and into canals, wherever water carrying capacity was available, to take it to areas where there is demand. The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to visit the field areas to assess the actual situation.

Finance Minister, Capt. Abhimanyu stated that there will be no shortage of funds or budget for accelerating dewatering process. The funds would be released on priority to the affected areas for carrying out dewatering. The Finance Minister also visited various affected areas to take the stock of actual field situation.

“The dewatering has been completed in Karnal, Kaithal and Panipat. Soon the dewatering will be completed in remaining districts of Sonipat, Jind, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Hisar and Charkhi Dadri before the sowing of Rabi crop.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App