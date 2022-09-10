scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

CM Mann on week-long tour of Germany from Sunday: ‘will woo investors, seek strategic tie-ups’

During the tour, Mann will hold a meeting with companies like BMW, BayWa and others during his stay in Munich, Frankfort and Berlin.

Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a week-long visit to Germany from Sunday with the primary motive of attracting investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors like renewable energy, car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and advanced agriculture practices, among others. This will be Mann’s first foreign visit after he took oath as the chief minister in March.

“In order to give a push to the industrial growth of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be undertaking a tour of Germany from September 11-18,” an official statement said.

During the tour, Mann will hold a meeting with companies like BMW, BayWa and others during his stay in Munich, Frankfort and Berlin.

“This visit is likely to immensely benefit the state in getting huge investments, technical know-how and expertise from German companies,” said the statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...Premium
The All New Old Kohli: What did Virat Kohli do differently in his 71st hu...
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...Premium
Disquiet among Mamata’s intelligentsia allies as list of TMC leader...
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...Premium
Brahmastra movie review: Despite its razzle-dazzle, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bh...
immigration image

Mann, meanwhile, reiterating his commitment to make Punjab an industrial hub, said every effort is being made to put the state in the orbit of the high growth trajectory of development.

He said his tour of Germany will propel the industrial growth of the state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other. Mann said that he will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs in Germany.

Punjab is already the most preferred investment destination in the country, he said, adding that every effort will be made to rope in new investments in the state. “This tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state,” he said.

Advertisement

Earlier, on May 27, Mann had rolled out a red carpet welcome to German investors. During a meeting with Head of Economic and Global Affairs, German Embassy, Dr Stefan Koch and Head of Energy India Dr Winfried Damm, who had called on the CM, Mann had said the expertise of Germans in engineering, energy and biomass besides others was acclaimed the world over.

More from Chandigarh

He had said that Punjab would be keen on tying up with the Germans in these fields along with other sectors of investment.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 02:28:04 am
Next Story

UP: Four children drown during immersion of puja items

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians
From The Archives

British took Kohinoor by force, but so did the Indians

Premium
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Follow live updates here

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

How Kerala journalists’ union kept fight for Siddique Kappan alive

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

As 2024 polls near, Pawar becomes rallying point for anti-BJP forces

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Delhi riots: Is opposition to CAA illegal, asks Umar Khalid

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Constitutional Monarchy’

Premium
Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its 'Bharat Jodo' Yatris

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

The All New Old Kohli: What did he do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Breast implants may be linked to additional cancers, FDA warns

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement