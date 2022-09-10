CM Mann on week-long tour of Germany from Sunday: ‘will woo investors, seek strategic tie-ups’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a week-long visit to Germany from Sunday with the primary motive of attracting investments and strategic tie-ups in key sectors like renewable energy, car manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and advanced agriculture practices, among others. This will be Mann’s first foreign visit after he took oath as the chief minister in March.

“In order to give a push to the industrial growth of the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be undertaking a tour of Germany from September 11-18,” an official statement said.

During the tour, Mann will hold a meeting with companies like BMW, BayWa and others during his stay in Munich, Frankfort and Berlin.

“This visit is likely to immensely benefit the state in getting huge investments, technical know-how and expertise from German companies,” said the statement.

Mann, meanwhile, reiterating his commitment to make Punjab an industrial hub, said every effort is being made to put the state in the orbit of the high growth trajectory of development.

He said his tour of Germany will propel the industrial growth of the state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other. Mann said that he will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs in Germany.

Punjab is already the most preferred investment destination in the country, he said, adding that every effort will be made to rope in new investments in the state. “This tour will prove to be a milestone towards giving a major fillip to the industrial growth of the state,” he said.

Earlier, on May 27, Mann had rolled out a red carpet welcome to German investors. During a meeting with Head of Economic and Global Affairs, German Embassy, Dr Stefan Koch and Head of Energy India Dr Winfried Damm, who had called on the CM, Mann had said the expertise of Germans in engineering, energy and biomass besides others was acclaimed the world over.

He had said that Punjab would be keen on tying up with the Germans in these fields along with other sectors of investment.