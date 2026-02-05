CM Mann in Mumbai: Punjab delegation meets Mahindra Group, Sanathan Textiles, explores possibilities for new investments

Punjab officials held high-level meetings with industry groups and investors in Mumbai to attract new investments and expand existing projects. (File Photo)

A Punjab government delegation held high-level one-to-one meetings with leading industry groups, including Sanathan Textiles and Mahindra Group, in Mumbai on Wednesday, and explored possibilities for new investments and expansion of existing operations in the state, leveraging its skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure and policy stability.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is leading the delegation, did not participate in the meetings, where discussions centred around opportunities in textiles, automotive, farm equipment, defence manufacturing, and supply-chain integration, a Punjab government statement said.

A key highlight of the day was the CXO Roundtable with leading private equity firms and financial institutions, convened to deliberate on financing pathways, growth capital, and structured support for scaling Punjab’s MSMEs into large and globally competitive enterprises.