CM Mann in Mumbai: Punjab delegation meets Mahindra Group, Sanathan Textiles, explores possibilities for new investments

Govt says leading private equity firms and financial institutions attend CXO Roundtable, convened to deliberate on financing pathways, growth capital and structured support for scaling Punjab’s MSMEs into large and globally competitive enterprises

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
2 min readFeb 5, 2026 10:25 AM IST
Discussions focused on MSME growth, manufacturing, logistics, agri-business and emerging sectors.Punjab officials held high-level meetings with industry groups and investors in Mumbai to attract new investments and expand existing projects. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

A Punjab government delegation held high-level one-to-one meetings with leading industry groups, including Sanathan Textiles and Mahindra Group, in Mumbai on Wednesday, and explored possibilities for new investments and expansion of existing operations in the state, leveraging its skilled workforce, industrial infrastructure and policy stability.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is leading the delegation, did not participate in the meetings, where discussions centred around opportunities in textiles, automotive, farm equipment, defence manufacturing, and supply-chain integration, a Punjab government statement said.

A key highlight of the day was the CXO Roundtable with leading private equity firms and financial institutions, convened to deliberate on financing pathways, growth capital, and structured support for scaling Punjab’s MSMEs into large and globally competitive enterprises.

Senior leadership from Baring Private Equity India Investment Managers LLP, JM Financial Ltd, Avendus Wealth Management, Neo Wealth and Asset Management, OAKS Asset Management, Alvarez & Marsal, and Think Law participated in the roundtable. Discussions focused on strengthening the MSME-to-large-enterprise pipeline through patient capital, governance support, and strategic market access, positioning Punjab as a preferred destination for MSME-led industrial growth.

During the roundtable, the CEO of Invest Punjab made a detailed presentation on Punjab’s reform-driven governance framework, the FastTrack Punjab single-window system, and time-bound approvals, while the Administrative Secretary (Investment Promotion) highlighted the state’s commitment to policy certainty and investor facilitation. The session concluded with an interactive open house and networking luncheon, enabling direct dialogue between investors and the Punjab government delegation.

After the roundtable, the delegation held meetings with UAE-based DP World to discuss logistics, rail-linked inland terminals and multimodal infrastructure aimed at strengthening Punjab’s export competitiveness. This was followed by interactions with Avenue Supermarts, UPL Limited and International Institute of Sports Management, covering sectors such as organised retail, agri-inputs, food systems and sports education and infrastructure. These engagements underscored Punjab’s diversified sectoral opportunities across manufacturing, services, agri-business, logistics and emerging industries.

A representative from Invest India also participated in the day’s engagements alongside the Punjab delegation, reinforcing collaborative efforts to attract domestic and global investments into the state and align Punjab’s investment outreach with national investment promotion initiatives, the statement added.

Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pak cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC; 'weak argument': BCCI
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
American tourist Indians are lazy
‘I know why Indians are out of shape’: American tourist sparks debate after calling Indians ‘lazy' at Jaipur's Amber Fort
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
Live Blog
Advertisement