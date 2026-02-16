‘You can get bail from courts, but what about God’s court?’: CM Mann hits out at Majithia as he mimics Akali leader’s moustache twirl

Hours after being discharged from hospital following “high blood pressure and exhaustion”, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hit out at former minister and senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, saying, “You might get bail from courts here, but what about the court of God? How will you answer there?”

Addressing the “Yuddh Nasheyan Viruddh” (War Against Drugs) 2.0 state-level programme of the Punjab government at Killi Chahlan village in Moga, Mann mimicked Majithia’s “moustache twirl” gesture and, without naming the SAD leader, said: “Some people are not relenting even now. You might get bail from courts here, but what about the court of God? How and what will you answer there? You will certainly be punished one day; justice will prevail…”

Mann addressed the gathering along with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, as the ruling party sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Mann said that previous governments in Punjab before 2022, led by the SAD, BJP and Congress, were “responsible for pushing Punjab into drugs.”

“Our Punjab was once known for bhangra, giddha and excellent performances in sports. The entire Indian national hockey team used to be from Punjab, but they (previous governments) made us famous for chitta (heroin), teekey (injections) and syringes. This is the reward they gave us for voting them to power for consecutive years. Such was the state of affairs under the previous governments that ‘saaman’ (drugs) used to be supplied in government vehicles, and the police were given the registration numbers of those vehicles to let them pass without checking. And some people are not relenting even now,” Mann said, while targeting Majithia and mimicking his moustache-twirl gesture.

Recently, Majithia was released from Nabha Jail after securing bail from the Supreme Court in an alleged disproportionate assets case registered against him by the Punjab Police’s Vigilance Bureau. The case stems from investigations linked to a 2021 drugs case registered against him under the NDPS Act.

After coming out of jail, Majithia twirled his moustaches, a gesture seen as a challenge to the ruling AAP in Punjab. Speaking to the media after spending seven months in prison, Majithia had taken a jibe at the AAP government, saying, “Muchhan karke taan main 7 mahine laake aayan jail vich. Asal vich parcha taan chaheeda si muchhan wala, vigilance wala taan aiven hi karta (It is actually because of my moustaches that I spent seven months in jail. In fact, the FIR should have been registered for [twirling moustaches]; they unnecessarily registered the Vigilance Bureau case [of disproportionate assets].)”

Story continues below this ad

Addressing the rally, Kejriwal said the previously ruling parties in Punjab, the SAD, BJP and Congress, had “pushed each household into drugs”. “If they are voted to power again, Punjab will slip back into drugs. Our AAP volunteers will move door to door and caution people against voting for these parties again,” Kejriwal said, as he sounded the poll bugle for the 2027 Assembly polls, where AAP will seek a second consecutive term.