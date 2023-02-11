scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
CM Mann clears name for Punjab poll chief, over to Governor now

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has cleared Chaudhary's name for the post and now his file will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his assent following which a formal announcement would be made

Raj Kamal Chaudhary State Election commissioner punjabRaj Kamal Chaudhary succeeds Jagpal Sandhu who had completed his term in December 2021. (Twitter/ DHSPunjab)
The Punjab government has shortlisted the name of 1996-batch IAS officer Raj Kamal Chaudhary as State Election Commissioner, more than a year after the post fell vacant.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has cleared Chaudhary’s name for the post and now his file will be sent to Governor Banwarilal Purohit for his assent following which a formal announcement would be made.

Chaudhary succeeds Jagpal Sandhu who had completed his term in December 2021. The then Congress government led by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi wanted to appoint senior IAS officer Hussan Lal on the coveted post, but before he could do so, the model code of conduct for the February 2022 Assembly polls came into effect. Since then, the post had been lying vacant.

The Aam Aadmi Party government swung into action after activist-lawyer Hemant Kumar raised the inordinate delay in the appointment of a new state election commissioner, a constitutional post provided under Article(s) 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution of India and also having statutory sanctity in the state under Punjab State Election Commission (PSEC) Act, 1994.

The post assumes significance especially as the state would be holding local body elections in the coming days. The ruling AAP will be using all its might to win the local bodies after having swept the state in 2022 when it wrested 92 seats out of 117.

Meanwhile, several other commissions in the state, including Punjab Public Service Commission, are without chairpersons. The government has advertised the PPSC chairperson’s post for a second consecutive time.

The post of Punjab State SC Commission’s chairperson has also been lying vacant. Only recently, the government removed Manish Gulati as chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission but has not been able to shortlist anyone for the post.

First published on: 11-02-2023 at 07:54 IST
