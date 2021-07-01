Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar launches mobile app for govt services

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday launched a mobile app ‘Jan Sahayak-Aapka Sahayak’ to ensure ‘anywhere-anytime-anybody’ delivery of Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Citizen (B2C) services through one-access point.

“We have already taken various e-governance initiatives to ensure timely delivery of citizen-centric services but in this era of smartphones, a need was felt for delivery of these services to every individual at their doorstep by setting up a mobile service delivery gateway,” said the CM.

He said the state is already providing more than 551 government services and schemes of 42 departments to the people of the state through Saral Portal.

“Last year an ambitious programme ‘Mera Parivar-Meri Pehchan’ was started. Under this unique Parivar Pehchan Patra cards are being made so that every eligible family gets the benefits of all the services and schemes,” he added.

The app offers info about G2C and emergency services.

The Chief Minister said that ‘Jan Sahayak-Aapka Sahayak’ would be a single digital platform having necessary information about various government services, emergency helplines and other information. Through this app, any citizen can avail all the emergency services (direct dialling) including 112 (emergency calls), 100 (police), 108 (ambulances), 101 (fire), 104 (health), 1091 (women’s helpline), 1098 (children’s helpline number) and 1075 (Covid-19 helpline). Other services like of Saral services, department-wise services, user wise services, public grievances and RTI have also been made available on this mobile platform. Several other services including tenders, bill payment, travel, jobs, sports infrastructure, skill development can also be obtained easily through this application.

The CM said that through this app, anyone can get detailed, authentic information about various services like information of new jobs, tenders and upcoming events, payment of bills, press releases, calendar and Haryana phone directory.