Amid farmers’ stir, Haryana CM Khattar announces hikes in sugarcane prices

Two days after senior BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni called upon farmers to enter the proposed rally of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 29 and raise slogans against the BJP-led dispensation in state and at the Centre, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday announced a hike in the prices of sugarcane.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an announcement to increase the state advisory price (SAP) of sugarcane from the current Rs 362 per quintal to Rs 372. However, this will be still less than the sugarcane price (Rs 380 per quintal) being offered by Punjab’s Aam Aadmi Party government.

The Haryana farmers are demanding a hike in the sugarcane’s price from Rs 362 to Rs 450 per quintal. Beginning January 20, farmers led by Chaduni have stopped supplying sugarcane to all 14 sugar mills in Haryana. They have been camping outside the mills, effectively locking them up.

They had already announced a protest on their tractors near the sugar mills on Wednesday. When the chief minister made an announcement in Chandigarh regarding the hike in sugarcane prices, the farmers were gearing up to undertake their protests near sugar mills.

Chaduni had also announced that beginning January 27, the farmers will block roads in front of all sugar mills for an indefinite period. On the birth anniversary of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, the farmers will burn sugarcane as part of a symbolic protest.

Regarding Amit Shah’s rally, Chaduni, who heads the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni), had stated on Monday: “We will be entering the venue of Amit Shah’s rally wearing BJP’s T-shirts, carrying BJP’s placards and in BJP’s vehicles. Once he starts speaking, we will be taking off our shirts to protest.”

Of Haryana’s 14 sugar mills, 10 are cooperative mills, one is run by the government-administered Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation (HAFED), and the rest are run by private players.