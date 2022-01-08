CM Khattar cites ‘official’ figures, says unemployment rate in state stands at 6.1%

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday slammed the Congress for allegedly citing a CMIE report and claiming that the state’s unemployment figures hovered around the 34% mark.

Interacting with media persons, Khattar quoted “official figures” of the state government that divulged that the unemployment rate to be not more than 6.1 per cent.

“For the last three years, we have been recording the family-data of Haryana’s citizens through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Till date, there are 65,78,311 families and around 2.98 crore people have registered. From 18-58 year old, there are 1,72,96,000 people. Out of these, there are 10,59,530 who are unemployed.These are the people who have declared that they are unemployed. There can’t be a bigger fact than self-declaration. We have official authentic figures. We have data of all the 2.98 crore people, which includes advocates, doctors, farmers, central government employees, central PSU employees, children. There are 18 lakh children in Haryana. There are construction workers, employees of other state governments, housewives, infants, landowners, industrial labourers, private contractual workers, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen, state government contractual employees, unorganised workers, senior citizen pensioners. There are 12.56 lakh farmers in the state”, Khattar said quoting the official figures on unemployment status in Haryana.

Refuting CMIE figures that has put Haryana’s unemployment at 34.1 per cent, Khattar said, “Had there been 34.1 per cent unemployment, the state of affairs of the state would have been completely different. I would not like to comment on that.” Responding to a question on whether the Haryana administration will take action against CMIE, Khattar said, “We shall discuss the issue with the Advocate General and action shall be taken, if required.”

“Till date, we have fulfilled three phases in collection of data in Parivar Pehchan Patra self-declaration verification. There are 1.48 lakh families whose income in Haryana is below Rs 1 lakh annually. The government is assisting all such families through various means to ensure their income is increased. Out of these, over 27,000 families have already been identified and facilitated through financial assistance with the help of banks and other financial institutions. Another phase of Antyodaya Melas shall soon be launched. We aim to complete the second phase of these melas by March 31,” Khattar added.

Khattar said, “Our various programmes are getting affected due to this fresh surge. On Thursday, there were 2500 fresh cases reported in Haryana. Till date there are 114 cases of Omicron, of whom 83 have recovered. The transmission rate of the disease is increasing rapidly. We expect the disease spread to peak by January 25.”