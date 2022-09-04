scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

CM holds talks with experts of BISA for crop diversification across state

The CM, while expressing concern over the depleting water table, said that the need of the hour is to switch over to less water guzzling crops for which BISA Model of crop diversification needs to be followed across the state.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (File)

AFTER announcing bonus for farmers adopting direct sowing of rice, the Punjab government is now considering direct sowing of Basmati rice also.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held talks with experts of Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA) during which he batted for the introduction of Direct Sowing Rice (DSR) Basmati, new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and by giving major push to crop diversification in the state.

Mann, while chairing a meeting with representatives of BISA led by Director General, CIMMYT & BISA, Mexico, Dr Bram Govaerts, said that DSR Basmati, new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and others are being successfully implemented in farms of BISA and it can prove to be game changer for farmers here.

The CM, while expressing concern over the depleting water table, said that the need of the hour is to switch over to less water guzzling crops for which BISA Model of crop diversification needs to be followed across the state.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effortPremium
Kochi to Bokaro, Kolkata to Pune: INS Vikrant an all-India effort

He added that it will help in saving precious water of state on one hand and enhancing the income of farmers on the other.

The Chief Minister also laid thrust on diversification through crops like maize, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, bamboo, poplar, fruit crops like guava, kinnow and others.

He added that BISA farm in Ludhiana has emerged as a model farm that integrates the latest innovation in science and technology for farmer application and scaling.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Proposing a strong collaboration of state government with BISA, Mann said that the state government is ready to replicate this model across the state.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:06:46 am
Next Story

Centre okays 229-cr STP for Shimla

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM today is risky, says Srikrishna; minister Rijiju hits back

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Sunday Story: Six deaths most foul

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states
30th Southern Zonal Council meet

Solve water-sharing disputes amicably, Amit Shah tells states

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy: 5 charts to put this in perspective

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish
JD(U) national executive meet

A united Opposition can drive BJP out of power, says Nitish

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'
Icrier

'14 million in informal music industry, but paid below unskilled workers'

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?
Explained

NASA's Moon mission named after Artemis, who is this ancient goddess?

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement