CM holds talks with experts of BISA for crop diversification across state

AFTER announcing bonus for farmers adopting direct sowing of rice, the Punjab government is now considering direct sowing of Basmati rice also.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held talks with experts of Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA) during which he batted for the introduction of Direct Sowing Rice (DSR) Basmati, new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and by giving major push to crop diversification in the state.

Mann, while chairing a meeting with representatives of BISA led by Director General, CIMMYT & BISA, Mexico, Dr Bram Govaerts, said that DSR Basmati, new maize and wheat genetics, cropping systems and others are being successfully implemented in farms of BISA and it can prove to be game changer for farmers here.

The CM, while expressing concern over the depleting water table, said that the need of the hour is to switch over to less water guzzling crops for which BISA Model of crop diversification needs to be followed across the state.

He added that it will help in saving precious water of state on one hand and enhancing the income of farmers on the other.

The Chief Minister also laid thrust on diversification through crops like maize, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, bamboo, poplar, fruit crops like guava, kinnow and others.

He added that BISA farm in Ludhiana has emerged as a model farm that integrates the latest innovation in science and technology for farmer application and scaling.

Proposing a strong collaboration of state government with BISA, Mann said that the state government is ready to replicate this model across the state.