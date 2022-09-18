CM: Haryana preferred investment destination

Lauding workers of the state for their help in making Haryana become “self-reliant in the manufacturing sector”, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state has become a preferred destination for investors from across the world.

He also announced opening of subsidised canteens for workers in the state. “Over a hundred canteens will be opened across the state where workers will get food at Rs 10,” he said. This, he added, will be done under the Antyodaya Aahar Yojana.

“Workers and labourers have helped the government’s efforts in bringing about incomparable developmental changes in the state,” Khattar said in his address at the State Labour Day event in Gurgaon on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti.

He said, “Labourers and migrant workers were the most affected during the Covid-19 pandemic since there was no work. There was an environment of fear…and confusion — (migrant) labourers wanted to return to their home-states. But we handled the situation. There were no modes of transportation available to take them back, so we set up temporary camps and arranged for food, medical services…”

Stating that 6,500 buses and many special trains were sent from Haryana during the pandemic, and the resultant lockdown, Khattar said, “People who returned to their home-states appreciated the efforts of Haryana.”

Slowly, as the situation and business activities reopened, a “majority of the labour force returned, and due to policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today we can say that we performed very well in this regard”, Khattar said.

He said, “30,000 people have been provided opportunities to set up self-employment, by identifying workers working in the unorganised sector, through 550 Antyodaya Melas.”