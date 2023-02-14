scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
CM to Centre: If spl trains for paddy, then why not for transporting coal to Punjab

Mann alleged that the entire faulty mechanism has been devised by the Union government just to extend largesse to its friends.

Punjab CM Mann (Twitter/@BhagwantMann)

Slamming the Union government for giving step-motherly treatment to the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday questioned that if special trains can be allotted for ferrying paddy from the state to other parts of the country, then why can’t trains be allotted for transporting coal to the state.

Addressing the general body meeting of the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) Engineers’ Association at Patiala, the chief minister said that it is a paradoxical situation that the coal fetched from the coal mines allotted to the state are first transported to ports and then through the sea route it is ferried to the other end of the country. From these ports it is then transported to the state through the rail network, he said.

It is irrational as the coal can be supplied directly to the state through trains from the source, the CM added.

Mann alleged that the entire faulty mechanism has been devised by the Union government just to extend largesse to its friends. He said that Punjab is being made to bear the high expense of coal just to benefit Adani. It is unjustified, intolerable and unwarranted, the CM said, adding that it enhances the expenditure being borne by the state to transport coal.

The CM said that it is strange that a government which is duty bound to work for the well-being of people devises such policies just to benefit its friends. This is against the concept of democracy as instead of working for the welfare of people, the government is working to give profit to its friends, he added.

The CM categorically said that interests of Punjab will be secured in the nomination of the members of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Mann said that he has already flagged this issue with the Centre. The state government is duty bound to ensure that no injustice is meted out to the state, he added.

The CM claimed that the days of long cuts have ended in the state as Punjab is heading towards becoming power surplus. He said that due to the efforts of his government, the power generation in the state has been enhanced by 83%. Owing to the strenuous efforts made by his government, the supply of coal for power generation from Pachwara coal mine has resumed after a long time, Mann added.

The CM said that the state government has fulfilled the guarantee of giving 300 units of free electricity per month to consumers from July 1.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that 87% of the households in the state had zero electricity bill in November-December 2022, he added.

The CM said that the menace of drugs in the state is being dealt with a heavy hand and a zero tolerance policy is being adopted against the drug peddlers.

The CM said that they had strongly opposed the central government’s ‘arbitrary’ introduction of the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022, in Parliament without even consulting the states. That move was an attack on the constitutional rights of the states, the CM said, adding that through such nefarious designs the Union government is weakening the foundations of the federal structure. Mann said that the states will not sit silently against this attempt of the Union government to centralise democracy.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 08:32 IST
