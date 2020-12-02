CM Captain Amarinder to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Punjab

Amarinder’s announcement came during a presentation on the vaccine at a virtual Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The Cabinet discussed the preparedness of the state to roll out the vaccine.

PUNJAB CHIEF Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that he would take the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine in Punjab, after it is cleared by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Punjab has prepared a data of 1.25 lakh health workers who would get the vaccine in the first phase.

Amarinder’s announcement came during a presentation on the vaccine at a virtual Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. The Cabinet discussed the preparedness of the state to roll out the vaccine.

A government statement said that in line with the Government of India strategy for vaccination, Punjab has prioritised healthcare workers, frontline workers, the elderly population (over 50 years of age), and people with co-morbidities (< or = 50 years).

Punjab Health Secretary Hussan Lal told the Cabinet that the state has compiled data of 1.25 lakh government and private healthcare workers to be vaccinated in the first phase. Approximately 23 per cent (70 lakh) of the state’s population, estimated at around 3 crore, will be vaccinated in terms of the GoI guidelines on vaccine prioritisation, he added.

To ensure seamless roll-out of the vaccination, the State Steering Committee is coordinating closely with the National Steering Committee, while the State Task Force will work in tandem with the district and block level task force committees for the same. Organisations like WHO, UNDP and others are working as developmental partners in the process, he told the Cabinet.

Following a review of the available facilities, the state has requested the Centre for certain additional cold chain equipment, including vaccine vans, deep freezers, ice-lined refrigerators, cold boxes, vaccine carriers, ice packs, thermometers and stabilisers.

