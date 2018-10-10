Hooda meets farmers, says Modi’s Rohtak visit left them ‘disappointed’

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Bhupinder Singh Hooda

HARYANA’S FORMER chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was recently appointed as head of the committee to suggest ideas for Congress’ manifesto 2019 on the farm sector, held its first meeting with farmer representatives from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. Several leading farmer unions, agriculture experts and other stakeholders participated in the meeting.

Hooda will hold eight such meetings across the country, meeting farmers and agriculture experts and collecting suggestions that will be included in the party’s manifesto for the next year polls.

Hooda told mediapersons, “Farmers have made a few suggestions such as complete loan waiver and MSP of all crops to be fixed in accordance of the costs in line with the recommendations made by Swaminathan commission. On the issue of crop stubble, farmers suggested financial and technical support should be provided to them for disposal of crop stubble without polluting the environment. Farmers also suggested that fertilisers, farm equipment, pesticides and tractor spares should be kept out of GST and petrol and diesel should be brought under GST”.

Hooda said he would hold the next meeting in Jattari village of the Khair Vidhan Sabha in Aligarh, UP.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rohtak Tuesday, Hooda said, “The Prime Minister came to Haryana to unveil the statue of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, but left farmers completely disappointed as he neither talked about farm distress nor did he make any announcement for the welfare of farmers”.

