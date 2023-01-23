CM Bhagwant Mann on 2-day business trip to Mumbai to woo investors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday arrived in Mumbai to hold dialogue with leading entrepreneurs of the region and to woo them to invest in his state.

During his two-day tour, the Chief Minister will meet business delegations and prominent companies to rope in investments, beside holding parleys with leading business tycoons for strategic tie ups in key sectors. During his visit the Chief Minister will also be inviting the captains of industry to visit the state during the Invest Punjab Summit slated to be held next month at Mohali.

An official statement issued by Punjab Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday said, “Chief Minister during his two days tour will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies to explore investment opportunities.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to turn Punjab into a industrial hub, CM Mann on Sunday said, “The state will leave no stone unturned for this noble cause.”

He added that the state government had already put in a lot of concerted efforts to put Punjab on the orbit of high growth trajectory of industrial development.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this visit will propel the industrial growth of state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other. He said that he will personally showcase Punjab as a land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs in Mumbai.

Film city in Punjab

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday also announced that a big film city is being planned in Punjab and during his visit he will invite big Bollywood film production houses to come to his state and set up their studios there.

Advertisement

“Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. I have come here after many years, I used to live in Mumbai earlier. I have many friends here who are doing a good in Bollywood. I will meet them,” he said.

The CM then went on to add that the state was planning build a big film city in Punjab where big-ticket production houses from Bollywood should come and set up their studios. “Punjabi film industry is called Pollywood, it is huge. There is a lot of contribution of Punjab in Bollywood films. For example, if there is no song of Sukhwinder Singh in a movie, then the film’s music is not considered to be a hit,” Mann said.

The CM further said that a lot of stories in Bollywood movies these days are from Punjab and shooting also takes place often in the state.

Advertisement

“Around 80 per cent Bollywood movies are based on plots from Punjab. The prominent among them are movies like Jab We Met or Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. The shooting of films often takes place in Punjab. So why shouldn’t there be a setup for the same in the state? Post production work will also take place if a film city is set up there. So that way the state government will get revenue and filmmakers will get artistes from there. Bollywood and Pollywood both are big industries,” he said.