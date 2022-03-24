CM Bhagwant Mann meets PM Modi, seeks special financial package of Rs 1 lakh crore for Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said he has sought a special financial package of Rs 1 lakh crore from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the meeting, Mann said the PM assured him that he would take up the matter with the finance minister.

Mann said he informed the Prime Minister that Punjab had a debt of over Rs 3 lakh crore. “We, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are working hard. We are working towards nailing the mafia and filling the coffers of the state. We want to get a special package of Rs 50,000 crore each for two years so that Punjab can be self reliant after two years. I am hopeful that the PM will discuss it with the FM and help Punjab, a state that was at the forefront in the battle of Independence.

This was Mann’s first meeting with Modi after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Mann also handed over four demi-official letters to the PM, and took up the issue of the central government’s decision to tweak the rules regarding appointments to two key positions on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) besides seeking release of funds for Rural Development Fund (RDF) and the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) for wheat procurement.

Recently, the Centre had tweaked the rules for appointment of Member (Power) and Member (Irrigation), who were from Punjab and Haryana, respectively, in Bhakra Beas Management Board. However, the Centre has now changed the rules saying that both the members could be appointed from anywhere in the country.

Punjab is still awaiting Rs 1,082 crore towards Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the Centre. The central government has not paid the amount saying the state government cannot waive off farmers debt by using this money. Punjab, being a procurer of foodgrains for Central pool, levies 3 per cent RDF on Centre. Earlier the state government was levying only 2 per cent RDF but had enhanced it to 3 per cent by saying that the state would spend one per cent on waiving debt of farmers and farm labourers. The Centre has not agreed to it and is not disbursing the amount pertaining to the last procurement season.

Punjab is also awaiting CCL from the Centre for procurement of wheat. The procurement season ensuing April 1 is the first procurement of the AAP government. The government faces the first challenge of procuring grains smoothly.