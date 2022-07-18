CM Bhagwant Mann appoints ministers in charge of districts

In order to ensure effective monitoring of the pro-people welfare schemes and ongoing development works in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has allotted various districts to the Cabinet Ministers.

In a statement, the CM said that these ministers will be overseeing the development of these districts besides ensuring that benefits of the people-centric and growth-oriented government schemes are percolated to people. He said that these ministers will also ensure prompt redressal of the grievances of people along with giving an impetus to development in these districts.

Stating that his government is committed for well-being of the people and progress of the state, Mann said no stone is being left unturned for it.

The CM said that Finance Minister Harpal Cheema will be incharge of Patiala district, Higher Education Minister Meet Hayer will be incharge of Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, Social Security Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur will oversee Bathinda and Mansa districts whereas PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh will be incharge of Ferozepur and Moga districts. Likewise, he said that Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand will be incharge of Ludhiana district, Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal will be incharge of Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts whereas Transport Minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar will be incharge of Sangur district.

The CM said that Revenue Minister Bram Shankar will oversee districts of Ropar and Mohali, Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains will be incharge of Hoshiarpur district and Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora will be incharge of Fatehgarh Sahib and Muktsar districts. Similarly, he said that Local Government Minister Dr Inderbeer Singh Nijjar will be incharge of Jalandhar District and Defence Services Minister Fauja Singh will be incharge of Faridkot and Fazilka districts. In the same manner, Bhagwant Mann said that Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra will be incharge of Malerkotla and Barnala while Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Mann will be incharge of Nawanshahr.