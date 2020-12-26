CM avoiding trust vote, govt has lost support of many MLAs: Hooda

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday reiterated his request to the Governor to call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha. On his announcement of moving a No-Confidence Motion on first day of the next Assembly session, Hooda urged the Governor to use his constitutional powers and call the session.

Taking a dig at CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Hooda said, “The government is not wanting a session of the House because it wants to avoid a No-Confidence Motion. The government has lost the support of people and many MLAs supporting it”.

Responding to Khattar’s remarks that “there was no need to call a Special Session of the Assembly as the Opposition does not have any specific issues,” Hooda said, “It has been over a month, farmers of the state are protesting on the roads all over Haryana and at the Delhi border. Every day one of the agitators sitting under the open sky is dying due to the bitter cold. Isn’t it an issue big enough for the state government to consider? Does the government not consider martyrdom of farmers on a daily basis as an issue that merits a discussion? What can be a bigger issue for the government.”

Hooda reiterated his stand of bringing a No-Confidence Motion against the government in the Assembly on the issue of farmers as many Independent MLAs have withdrawn support from the government.

“In this battle between the farmers and the government, many legislators of coalition partner JJP have also spoken in support of the farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost not only support from the public, but also the confidence of its own legislators,” Hooda said.

“If a motion of No-Confidence comes in the Legislative Assembly, then their allies in the government itself will vote against the government. That is why we have demanded a special session from the Governor. The Chief Minister dismissing this demand, indicates that he too does not trust his MLAs as the government fears that many legislators will vote against the government if a motion of No-Confidence comes in the House,” the Leader of opposition said.

Hooda said the Governor and the Chief Minister have different statutory powers and this is why he wrote directly to the Governor and appealed he should use his constitutional powers and call a special assembly session, in view of the state’s farmers and the political circumstances.

Hooda added, “The Governor can use his constitutional powers to convene a special session of the Legislative Assembly. This will not only reveal the truth about the government’s declining numbers before the people but also expose the double-speak of MLAs who were elected with the support of the farmers but are sitting in the lap of an anti-farmer government, driven by their greed for power. Not only the Opposition, the people of the state also want to know about the stand of every MLA on the issue of farmers. The public should know which side their representatives standing today. Are they with the farmers or are they with the anti-farmer government.”