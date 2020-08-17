CM announces setting up of sub-station, Biotechnology Incubator in Mohali district

The announcements were made by the CM while speaking at the state-level Independence Day programme here.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced the virtual inauguration of two major projects for Mohali district during the Independence day celebrations held at the Government College in Phase VI on Saturday. The projects are a 66 KV sub-station and construction of building of Punjab Biotechnology Incubator.

The announcements were made by the CM while speaking at the state-level Independence Day programme here.

The 66KV Sub-station 1 will be set up in Sector 82 in IT City Mohali-2 while the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator building is being constructed at a cost of Rs 31 crore in Knowledge City, Sector 81, the CM said. Construction of the incubator building was started recently by PWD (B&R), and work is in progress at the basement.

The CM made a special mention of the people who had rendered exceptional service during the pandemic, and said awards will be bestowed on these men and women by his government.

He mentioned the names of Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, who led from the front and went personally to high-exposure zones despite battling leukemia, and Dr Harmandeep Kaur, District Epidemiologist, who had to move her one-year-old child back to her parental home to ensure safety as she worked day and night, going for extensive contact tracing, testing, and taking preventive measures.

