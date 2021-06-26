Express Impact: Chief Minister takes note of Kirti Chakra awardee’s widow’s plight, says will review policy

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday took notice of an Indian Express report regarding a Kirti Chakra awardee widow who had been denied annuity for the medal by the state government due to her re-marriage and sought a detailed report on the same while stating that the existing policy will be changed if needed.

The Indian Express news report published on June 26 highlighted the case of Anjini Dada, wife of Major Raman Dada of 11 Sikh, who died in Assam in 1999 while fighting militants. He had been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously. His wife had received the monthly annuity from the Punjab government till her re-marriage in 2005, when the state government stopped it as per government rules.

‘Have taken note of this & sought detailed report in the matter. Will go by #IndianArmy policy in deciding on the issue of annuity to the Kirti Chakra awardee widow post remarriage, and if need be, will amend Punjab govt rules to align with the same.’: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/YE7HvsxSJn — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPBCM) June 26, 2021

The media advisor to the Chief Minister on Saturday tweeted the Chief Minister as saying, “Have taken note of this & sought detailed report in the matter. Will go by Indian Army policy in deciding on the issue of annuity to the Kirti Chakra awardee widow post remarriage, and if need be, will amend Punjab govt rules to align with the same”.

Reacting to the development, Anjini Dada said that she was thankful to the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for having taken note of her case, which will help many similarly placed war widows. The course mates of Major Raman Dada also expressed their gratitude to the CM for reacting to Anjini’s plight.