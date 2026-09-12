CM accepted our demands, and an agreement has been undertaken: Haryana Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh

Sanitation workers in Haryana on Friday announced the withdrawal of their 37-day-long agitation after reaching an agreement with the state government, providing much-needed relief to urban residents across the state.

The breakthrough came during a meeting in Chandigarh on Friday between Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh leaders and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. “The government agreed to several demands,” Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh leaders said.

Thousands of sanitation workers had been on strike since August 6 over their 13 demands, severely affecting sanitation conditions in urban areas across the state. During the strike, tension ensued as officials, accompanied by police personnel, attempted to lift garbage using earth-moving machines.

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Expressing their gratitude to Saini, sanitation workers’ leader Naresh Shastri said, “The chief minister has accepted our genuine demands and a written agreement has been undertaken for the same.”

“According to the agreement reached at the meeting, sanitation workers on the municipal payroll will be regularised on vacant posts. Contract workers will also be awarded marks for their experience in the regular recruitment process, and a provision has been made to provide them regular employment through the recruitment process,” Shastri said.

According to a government official, as demanded by the workers, those on municipal rolls will be extended the benefit of LTC in accordance with instructions. In-principle approval was also given to extend the medical cashless policy applicable to government employees to regular employees of urban local bodies, pensioners and their dependents. Besides, the department has already issued instructions for the payment of a risk allowance of Rs 2,000 per month to workers on municipal rolls,” Shastri said, adding that it was also agreed to extend the risk allowance to regular employees.

The official said it was further agreed that sanitation workers and sewermen on municipal rolls, who open savings accounts with SBI, would be provided Rs 50 lakh by the bank in case of accidental death or permanent disability and Rs 25 lakh in case of partial disability. “In-principle approval was also given to include sanitation workers and sewermen on municipal rolls under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana–CHIRAYU. Respective urban local bodies will pay an annual premium of Rs 9,203 per employee, he said.

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The official said in-principle approval was also given to provide a total of 20 days of medical leave in a calendar year and amend the relevant service rules to enable eligible sanitation workers and sewermen to be promoted to clerical (Group C) posts. In-principle approval was also given to increase the monthly wages of sewermen working on municipal rolls by Rs. 2,100, he added.

Sanitation workers and sewermen engaged through outsourcing agencies would be ensured the prescribed minimum wages, while eligible employees would also be provided ESI and EPF benefits, the official said.

He said it was also agreed to revoke the suspension of regular employees during the strike. “Besides, municipal roll/HKRNL employees whose services had been terminated will be taken back into service. Further action about the withdrawal of cases will be taken as per rules. The days of the strike period will be adjusted by performing additional work,” the official added.