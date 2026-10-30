Cluster officer ‘attacked’ while recording farm fire in Kang

A cluster officer on Thursday was allegedly brutally attacked and left unconscious while overseeing paddy stubble-burning management and videographing farm fires in Tarn Taran’s Kang village, officials said. Sub Divisional Officer Khadoor Sahib Sanjeev Sharma confirmed the incident.

The victim has been identified as Maninder Singh, a cluster officer working under the Soil Conservation and Water Department. Singh was assigned to oversee anti-stubble-burning operations across multiple villages in the area, including Kang, Hothian, Hansawala, Khakh, and Goindwal Sahib.

Officials said Singh visited Kang to oversee farm fires and document violations.

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During his field inspection, he came across and recorded five fire farms for videographic evidence. This documentation is mandatory for reporting compliance to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region (NCR).