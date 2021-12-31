Clubs, restaurants and hotels to pay fine if visitors not fully vaccinated

Hotels, clubs and restaurants in Chandigarh will be fined Rs 5,000 if they allow anyone who is not fully vaccinated to attend New Year parties Friday. The challan drive has been preponed to ensure that non-vaccinated people do not visit public spaces on December 31. The administration issued a modification of the previous order Thursday.

The UT Administration announced that if owners of establishments like hotels, clubs, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls etc. are found to be violating the orders, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed. “On repeated violation, further stern action will be taken as per Law,” Chandigarh administration said. It was also reiterated that the prescribed limit for people by hotels and clubs be followed.

The numbers of guests for social gathering like weddings / commercial events / exhibition stalls/ amusement rides/ shows etc had been increased from 200 to 300 or 50% capacity of banquet halls / hotels whichever is less. Any breach of this order shall invite action under section 51 to 60 of the Disaster management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code alongwith other applicable laws,” UT stated.