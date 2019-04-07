Chandigarh: Clubs in Burail jail to showcase talents hidden behind bars

In an attempt to promote constructive activities among jail inmates and provide a platform to showcase their skills, Chandigarh Prisons Department started various clubs for the prisoners of Model Burail Jail. These include literary club, painters’ club, cooks’ club, music club and poet/writer club.

Advertising

The clubs were made in every barrack, which houses undertrail and convict inmates. There are 15 barracks in the jail and around 1,000 inmates are housed in them. Some of the barracks have the capacity to house 145 inmates, while others can accommodate merely 25. The jail has a library containing around 1,700 books. Musical instruments are also available in the jail. So far, around 310 inmates including under trail and convicted enrolled themselves in these clubs. Majority of them prefer to join music club, in which inmates, who have hobbies of participating in dance are also included.

“These clubs do not have anything with the educational qualification of inmates. As many as 24 inmates showed their interests in painting. There are inmates, who expressed their desires to be involve in the activities of more than one club. These clubs are open for all,” a jail officer said.

Members of the cooks’ club are already serving in the kitchen of Model Burail Jail and eight of them also make products including sweets, namkeens, mathis etc, which sold to public through the recently inaugurated outlet in Sector 22.

IG (Prions) OP Mishra said, “The aim behind making these clubs is to promote constructive activities among the inmates. They were made members of different clubs on the basis of their interests. The inter-barrack competitions will held and the winning clubs and participants will be given the chance to showcases their skills in the final function, which will be opened for the public. We have some inmates, who are especially good in painting. Their paintings will be displayed in government offices. If things go in right direction, we have planned to send the teams to participate in cultural competitions in Chandigarh.”