Rs 150-crore CLU ‘irregularities’: ED summons GMADA chief in Suntec City-Altus CLU probe

A GMADA officer said that a private company will be roped in for running the sports complexes. (Representational Image)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has summoned Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar in connection with their ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals granted to Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd projects.

The GMADA chief administrator, or an authorised representative not below the rank of a gazetted officer, has been directed to appear before the ED office in Jalandhar on Monday and produce records related to the probe, according to sources.

Confirming receipt of the ED summons, the GMADA chief administrator told The Indian Express, “We have received the summons from the ED. Whatever records have been sought by the agency will be produced before them. GMADA will fully cooperate with the investigation, and any additional records required by the ED will also be provided.”