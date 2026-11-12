Close aide of gangster Afridi held with five pistols & ammunition

The Tarn Taran Police have arrested one of the close associates of notorious gangster Gurvinder Singh, alias Afridi, and recovered a massive cache of weapons, including five pistols and live cartridges. This comes just a day after Afridi was successfully deported from Ethiopia to India.

Afridi — carrying a reward of five lakh rupees and wanted in over 34 heinous cases, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, and firing incidents — was brought back to India following a meticulous 10-month overseas tracking operation coordinated by central agencies and the AGTF’s overseas tracking cell. He was recently presented before the court of Judicial Magistrate Manak Kauda in Patti. He was remanded in police custody until November 17 in connection with the murder of Sarpanch Rajwinder Singh Raj Talwandi.