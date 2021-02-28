scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Close aide of Ajnala’s Congress MLA, other Congress leaders from Fazilka join AAP

Jafar is also the chairman of the Christian Front and was joint secretary of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC).

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
February 28, 2021 7:55:25 pm
Sonu Jafar, Ajnala MLA, Harpratap Singh Ajnala, Aam Aadmi Party, Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Punjab, Punjab Congress, chandigarh news, indian expressSonu Jafar, a prominent Christian face in Majha and former right hand man of Ajnala MLA Harpratap Singh Ajnala, joined Aam Aadmi Party.

Sonu Jafar, a prominent Christian face in Majha and former right hand man of Ajnala MLA Harpratap Singh Ajnala, joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) here Sunday in the presence of Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema.

Alongwith Jafar, Congress leaders from Fazilka – Amandeep Goldy Musafir and Angrej Singh Brar — also jumped ship. Amandeep Goldy Musafir from Balluana constituency was the district vice-president of PPCC. He is a businessman and a known face in Balluana. He was also former general secretary of the Lok Sabha Ferozepur Youth Congress, and a former vice-president district Congress committee Fazilka. Angrej Singh Brar was also a former vice-president district Congress committee Fazilka.

Welcoming them into the party, Cheema said that “due to the pro-people policies of AAP, the party’s fleet was growing…”.

“Today, the people of Punjab were seeing the Aam Aadmi Party as their only ray of hope,” he added.

Cheema said more and more people were willing to join the party because they see AAP as “the only credible alternative that can change politics in the state and make the lives of people better”. “With the joining of such personalities, the strength of the AAP is set to increase manifold for the upcoming assembly elections,” he added.

The leaders who joined the party claimed that they were impressed by the work being done by the AAP for the people and hence decided to join.

