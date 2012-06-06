Clerk in DGP office murders wife

Marital discord said to be the reason; accused absconding,weapon not recovered

A Dera Bassi resident employed as a clerk at the Punjab Polices Headquarters,Chandigarh,allegedly murdered his wife with a sharp knife at his residence on Tuesday evening. The reason behind the murder is said to be marital discord.

Police have booked the accused,who is absconding,under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the victims brother.

According to Dera Bassi Station House Officer Gurdyal Singh,Gurvishal Singh,48,murdered his wife Surinder Kaur,42,with a sharp-edged knife. As per family members,the couple had fought many times and later made up in the last few years.

The couple had two children,20-year-old son Akashdeep and 10-year-old daughter Deepkhushi. The children told the police that Kaur had gone to meet a lawyer with her daughter to collect some documents on Tuesday morning. When their father came to know about this,he got furious and had a fight with his wife over the phone. He started shouting at her when he reached home,said Deepkhushi who was present at the house at the time of the murder. She said her father took her mother into the store room and attacked her with the knife he took from the kitchen.

Deepkhushi immediately informed her brother who is employed at Big Bazar,Zirakpur. As Akashdeep reached home,Kaur was lying dead and their father had escaped. They informed their maternal uncle and the police.

Dera Bassi DSP Anil Sharma and SHO Gurdyal Singh rushed to the spot. The police could not recover the knife used in the crime. The body of the deceased has been sent to Civil Hospital,Dera Bassi,for post-mortem.

A few days ago,Kaur had gone missing,and her husband had lodged a police complaint. Later,she reached the police station along with her relatives and a compromise was reached between the two. He wanted her to leave her job and she had agreed to it. She was employed as a music teacher at Sarvhitkari School,Dera Bassi.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App