Clerk sentenced to four years in prison by CBI court in graft case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Chandigarh on Monday sentenced a clerk posted at the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) (south)’s office to four years in prison in connection to a 2015 graft case.

The convict, Jasbir Singh, was held guilty under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, by the court of Jagjit Singh, Additional District and Sessions Judge. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on the convict.

As per the CBI, Jasbir was arrested on June 3, 2015, after being nabbed red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The complainant in the case, Jitender, had told the CBI that a case under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was pending against him and the file of the same was with the SDM.

Jasbir, who worked as a clerk there, had demanded a bribe to clear his name from the case.

Jitender approached the CBI, after which a trap was laid and the clerk was caught red-handed. Subsequently, a case under sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at the CBI police station.