Clear public land encroached by Punjab, Haryana CM residences: Chandigarh special commissioner

Special Commissioner Sanjay Jha has written to UT Advisor Manoj Parida seeking the removal of encroachment on public land by the official residences of Punjab and Haryana chief ministers. The special commissioner has also requested the advisor “to take up the matter with the respective states”.

Confirming the development, Advisor Manoj Parida said, “Yes I have received the letter from Municipal Corporation. The Chandigarh Administration will look into it.” In the letter accessed by Chandigarh Newsline, the Special Commissioner specified, “…the issue was raised by Councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu in 273rd meeting of the general House held on June 28 that Honourable Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana have covered the public property and encroached upon government land in front and surrounding areas of the residence of sector 2, Chandigarh. He further requested that the illegal encroachment in front of and surrounding areas of their residences and from the public property/government land should be removed.”

“The councillors/members of general House, Municipal Corporation Chandigarh also desired that action be taken in this regard. Therefore you are requested to consider and take up the matter with the respective states,” the IAS officer further said in the letter.

Mahesh Inder Sidhu, councillor of the ward where the official residences of the two chief ministers are located, told Chandigarh Newsline, “V5 and V6 roads have been blocked by them for years. These roads have been closed for the public, which is not done.”

The councillor said that V-5 road between house number 45 and 46, V6 road in front of house no 42-45 and a stretch of green belt in front of house numbers 42-45 have been encroached upon by the Punjab chief minister’s residence in Sector 2. In the green belt, temporary structures and security rooms have been made.

“The reason why an illegal stretch has been made in front of house number 42, which was occupied by Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (now vacated), was because there is no other access, as the V-6 road has been encroached upon by the Punjab CM’s house,” Sidhu said.

Meanwhile, V5 road in Sector 3 adjoining house number 1 and 2 which was actually meant to culminate into Uttar Marg has been completely encroached by the official residence of Haryana CM, the councillor said. Sidhu had raised the matter in the general House meeting as well and the officers were directed by the Municipal Corporation to check the map from the urban planning department.