Clear Dadumajra mess, HC tells UT civic body after hearing PIL

Hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) over the Dadumajra dumping ground at Chandigarh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday asked the Chandigarh Municipal Commission to take steps to resolve the issue at the earliest.

The division Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, was hearing a PIL filed against the MC by Chandigarh residents, Advocate Amit Sharma, and Dipti Singh. While Advocate Sharma appeared in person in the matter, Dipti Singh appeared through counsel Ranjan Lakhanpal.

The HC on Tuesday verbally observed during the hearing that there must be tangible improvement on the ground at Dadumajra, and the stench and garbage must go.

Meanwhile, a detailed order in the matter was yet to be released by the HC.

As the proceedings in the matter initiated on Tuesday, responding to the action taken report (ATR) submitted by the MC in July, Advocate Sharma highlighted its fallacies.

Sharma said that people are suffering unimaginably because MC failed to fulfil its constitutional and statutory obligations. He said there was no change on the ground at Dadumajra, and that the ATR has repeated the same empty assurances about legacy mining and compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Sharma pointed out before the HC that the MC has been submitting similar action plans before the NGTs and the HC for several years without any change on the ground, where people continue to suffer.

Referring to the bio-remediation project launched this September, Advocate Sharma pointed out that the previous project started by the MC in 2019 with the assurance that it would be completed in 18 months still awaits completion with the corporation now saying that it will be completed by March 2023.

Advertisement

Sharma also claimed that National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), run by Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, in Sector 26, Chandigarh, has given in writing that they can solve the issue of legacy waste within 150 days, for Rs 14 to 15 crore.

Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner submitted that the hard work done in the recent months had improved the Swacch Bharat Mission rank of the city, to which Sharma stated that though the city has remained among the top 20 cities in the Swachhta rankings in the last five out of six years, there has been little improvement in the condition of the dump. Sharma said that in 2016, when the fire in the garbage dump was visible even in the satellite images, the city ranked second on the SBM ranking.

Sharma highlighted that Indore and Agra were able to solve the legacy waste crisis within 2-3 years, at a much lower cost. The MC Commissioner however argued that the cost numbers for these places was not accurate, and that her comparative analysis showed that.