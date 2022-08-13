scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Committed to clear arrears by Sept 7, says CM; govt withdraws letter of auction of Phagwara Sugar Mill

The official statement said the state government had on Thursday released Rs 100 crore to sugarcane farmers and this was deposited in their bank accounts on Friday.

By: PTI | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 2:51:23 am
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Fruday said his state government is committed to clear all pending arrears of sugarcane farmers by September 7. In a statement, Mann said even private sugar mills, except the Phagwara Sugar Mill, have assured that they will clear the arrears by September 7.

The official statement said the state government had on Thursday released Rs 100 crore to sugarcane farmers and this was deposited in their bank accounts on Friday.

The chief minister said with this payment, cooperative sugar mills in the state have already paid Rs 526.27 crore to farmers.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Meanwhile, the Punjab government withdrew the letter of open auction of the Phagwara Sugar mill property and directed the Kapurthala deputy commissioner to expedite direct registry of the property by taking into loop mill owners, farmers and buyers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...Premium
UPSC Key-August 10, 11, and August 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Euthana...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient IndianPremium
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?Premium
What is border post 918 which provides shade to both India and Pakistan?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...Premium
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal disclosed this after a two-hour-long meeting with farmers’ representatives and senior officials late in the evening.

Admitting that the open auction letter had become a bone of contention and angered farmers, the minister said the state government had done so in hope of getting more amount from the property in this way. But now we have withdrawn the letter and a copy of it by the Punjab financial commissioner (Revenue) was handed over to farmers, he said.

Claiming that the AAP government stands behind farmers like a rock, the minister said they will not allow the management to shut the mill. “We will initiate legal action for taking it over and running it but if there were some legal hurdle, we will sell cane of farmers to other mills,” he said.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

He urged farmers to lift their indefinite dharna and road blockade. However, Manjit Singh Rai, said that they will hold a meeting on Saturday to discuss the letter and take further course of action accordingly.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:51:23 am

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

4

Shehnaaz Gill misses brother Shehbaz on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with manager. See here

5

Never Have I Ever season 3 review: Netflix's once-delectable show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Featured Stories

India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
India@75: As we celebrate the nation, we must also reflect on the mixed n...
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Laal Singh Chaddha: A comfortable film for the obedient Indian
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rush...
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained: What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
AIADMK in grip, EPS hand strengthened as court orders remove chinks in ar...
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
The Congress’s Yadav wants a ministry, says ‘not apologetic’ about demand
Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Neighbour's social media posts communally provocative: Salman to HC

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Video shows author Salman Rushdie being attacked on stage

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Euthanasia and Right to Die’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

Comedian Raju Srivastava is stable: Family

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

Mumbai reports over 800 Covid-19 cases second time this month

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?
Opinion

A question from Kolkata: Can a teacher be hot?

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

For nude photoshoot, Mumbai Police at Ranveer Singh’s door

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement