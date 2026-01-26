‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’: Retired DIG among Padma Shri awardees

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
At 87, when most lives slow down, Inderjit Singh Sidhu from Chandigarh chose to take responsibility and clean up. The retired Deputy Inspector General of Punjab Police has been named a Padma Shri awardee for 2026, honouring a lifetime defined by service, both in uniform and beyond it.
Sidhu got a call from Delhi about the award at 8 am, but did not share the news with his family. When his son-in-law, Pushpinder Singh, a retired ADC, heard about the award from a friend, he asked Sidhu, who told him that yes, he had got a call about the award.
A 1964-batch IPS officer who retired in 1996, Sidhu began a mission in Chandigarh’s Sector 49, when he began sweeping littered streets near his home in the IAS–IPS Officers’ Cooperative Society. What began as a quiet, personal act soon captured national attention after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of Singh.
With an unwavering commitment to keeping Chandigarh clean and garbage-free, keeping its ‘City Beautiful’ identity intact, Sidhu leads by example. Every day, before dawn breaks, Sidhu would set out to clean the streets of his sector with a simple cycle cart as his only tool. Day after day, he collects litter from not only roads, but public spaces, putting it at designated disposal points. Beginning his rounds at 6 am, Sidhu’s daily effort ensures that his area remains clean, an inspiring reminder that civic responsibility does not end with retirement.
“I thank my friends and the President for making this award possible. In the NCC, there were several competitions of cleanliness, and I was a part of these. Since childhood, we were told by our teachers and professors that cleanliness is next to godliness, and till now, I maintain that belief. Children and youngsters need to be taught the value of being citizens who can take pride in keeping their neighbourhood, city and country clean. All through my career in the police, I have done social service and continue to do so, and am very grateful that my work has been recognised and appreciated,” said Sidhu.
Now living in Phase 9, Mohali, with his daughter and son-in-law, Sidhu sets out to clean the area every morning and evening. His is an act of courage and commitment.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
AR Rahman has been facing backlash for suggesting that he has lost work in the Hindi film industry due to a communal bias and power shift. While he clarified his intentions, celebs like Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut reacted. In an exclusive interview, Waheeda Rehman said that the reason behind his claims might be time and that such fluctuations are common in the industry.