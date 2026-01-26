‘Cleanliness is next to godliness’: Retired DIG among Padma Shri awardees

Sidhu got a call from Delhi about the award at 8 am, but did not share the news with his family. (Express photo)

At 87, when most lives slow down, Inderjit Singh Sidhu from Chandigarh chose to take responsibility and clean up. The retired Deputy Inspector General of Punjab Police has been named a Padma Shri awardee for 2026, honouring a lifetime defined by service, both in uniform and beyond it.

Sidhu got a call from Delhi about the award at 8 am, but did not share the news with his family. When his son-in-law, Pushpinder Singh, a retired ADC, heard about the award from a friend, he asked Sidhu, who told him that yes, he had got a call about the award.

A 1964-batch IPS officer who retired in 1996, Sidhu began a mission in Chandigarh’s Sector 49, when he began sweeping littered streets near his home in the IAS–IPS Officers’ Cooperative Society. What began as a quiet, personal act soon captured national attention after industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video of Singh.