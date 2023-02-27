scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Cleanliness campaign run by Haryana’s Dulheri village youth gets special mention in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was all praises for the youth of Dulheri village of Haryana who are enthusiastically running a cleanliness campaign at the district headquarters – Bhiwani.

In the 98th episode of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was all praises for the youth of Dulheri village of Haryana who are enthusiastically running a cleanliness campaign at the district headquarters – Bhiwani.

Showering praises on these youths, the PM said that the enthusiasm and dedication shown by these young lads have certainly changed the meaning of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

Encouraging the youth of this village, the PM said, “These youths have decided to make Bhiwani city a role model in terms of cleanliness. They formed an organisation called ‘Yuva Swachhata Evam Jan Seva Samiti’. At 4 am, they reach Bhiwani and run cleanliness drives at different places of the city. Till now, these youths have cleaned tons of garbage from different areas of the city.”

In the “Maan ki Baat” programme, Modi also said “we are determined, we can make a huge contribution to the clean India campaign”. He also called upon the countrymen to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth bags.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 02:42 IST
