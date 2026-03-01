Cleaning up Sutlej, Beas our top priority: Badal at Bathinda rally

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Saturday, said cleaning up Sutlej and Beas rivers would be a top priority of the next party government and he would not allow polluted effluents to flow into the state’s rivers.

Badal was addressing a rally as part of the Punjab Bachao movement at Bathinda’s Bhai Rupa village. He said, “Polluted water is the reason for the spread of cancer in the Malwa region. I am committed to ending this scourge once and for all.”

With senior party leader Sikandar Singh Maluka present, Badal said the SAD was also committed to ending gunda raj and the drug mafia. He also said apart from extortions and targeted killings, now even youth were being killed in false encounters by the state police.