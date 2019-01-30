Cleaning of Patiala ki Rao: No private company shows interest in Nayagaon MC’s bids

THE NAYAGAON Municipal Council (MC) has failed to rope in any private company for the cleaning of seasonal rivulet Patiala Ki Rao. The MC had invited bids four times in the last three months but not a single bidder had come forward.

The MC decided to clean the rivulet which is filled with garbage at Nayagaon. The rivulet was also illegally encroached upon at many places and the rivulet’s area also shrank making it look like a small drain.

In November last year, the MC invited the bids from private companies to clean the rivulet. The MC officials also approached some companies based in Lalru but the companies did not show any interest. Nayagaon MC’s Estate Officer J S Shahi told Chandigarh Newsline that they would again try to rope in the company to clean the rivulet. Asked why no company came forward so far, Shahi said that they invited applications and also approached the companies personally but nobody was interested.

“During the cleaning of the rivulet, the wastage was to be cleared and managed by the companies, but we did not get any success yet,” EO Shahi said.

According to the MC officials, the first bid was invited in October, second in November and third in December last year. An MC official told Newsline that the rates were not finalised by the MC which is creating problems and nobody is coming forward. He added that the rivulet had not been cleaned for the past 30 years.

“It is urgent to clean the rivulet. During the monsoon the water enters houses located near the river. During the cleaning, the illegal encroachments on the banks of the rivulet would also be removed,” the officer added.

Patiala ki Rao is a seasonal rivulet which originates from the foothills of Shivalik and enters Mohali and Chandigarh. After crossing a distance of around 30 km, it merges into Ghaggar river at Chuni village after crossing through Nayagaon, Kharar, Chapparchiri and Landran. The river was the source of discharge of rainwater in Ghaggar from the areas of Kharar and Landran and around 26 villages, including Masol, Tanda, Tandi, Karoran, Nayagaon, Mullanpur Garibdas, Behlolpur, Balongi and Chapparchiri located around the banks of the rivulet.