Cleaning Buddha Nullah our top priority, says Meet Hayer

Punjab science, technology and environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Tuesday inspected the ongoing Budha Dariya rejuvenation project and directed the officials of municipal corporation, sewage board, PPCB and other departments to expedite the works.

The minister said that cleaning Buddha Nullah, the polluted stream that passes through Ludhiana city before merging with Sutlej river, was a priority of the AAP government in Punjab. The stream was earlier called Buddha Dariya when it carried clean water.

Presiding over a meeting held at Jamalpur STP, Hayer said that he would review the project regularly to ensure completion of works in time. He said that there would not be any compromise with the project and instructed the officials to complete the work of 225-MLD STP at Jamalpur by December this year.

Rajya Sabha MP and Balbir Singh Seechewal also emphasised on the completion of ongoing works under rejuvenation project to ensure cleaning of Budha Dariya.