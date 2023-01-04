scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

‘Give clean, corruption-free administration to people’: Banwarilal Purohit writes to IAS, IPS officers of Punjab, Chandigarh

In a letter to nearly 350 officers, Banwarilal Purohit reiterated Prime Minister Modi's message that ensuring complete transparency in administration is the responsibility of each and every officer serving the government.

Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit. (File)

Give a clean, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit has urged all the IAS and IPS officers of the state and the Union territory.

In a letter to nearly 350 officers, Purohit reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s message that ensuring complete transparency in administration is the responsibility of each and every officer serving the government.

“I desire that these directions be followed in letter and spirit to ensure a corruption-free society, which is the need of the hour. It is expected that each of you will also convey this message to officers working in close contact with you”, wrote the Governor.

More from Chandigarh

A copy of PM Modi’s address on Vigilance Awareness Week was tagged along with the Governor’s letter to the officers.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Venugopal Dhoot held only after Kochhars said why not him: lawyer
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled
Delhi Confidential: Many MPs peeved after IT panel meeting is rescheduled

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 15:16 IST
Next Story

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about teaming up with Vijay Deverakonda again: ‘He is an amazing actor’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close