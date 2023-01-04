‘Give clean, corruption-free administration to people’: Banwarilal Purohit writes to IAS, IPS officers of Punjab, Chandigarh

Give a clean, transparent and corruption-free administration to the people, Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Banwarilal Purohit has urged all the IAS and IPS officers of the state and the Union territory.

In a letter to nearly 350 officers, Purohit reiterated Prime Minister Modi’s message that ensuring complete transparency in administration is the responsibility of each and every officer serving the government.

“I desire that these directions be followed in letter and spirit to ensure a corruption-free society, which is the need of the hour. It is expected that each of you will also convey this message to officers working in close contact with you”, wrote the Governor.

A copy of PM Modi’s address on Vigilance Awareness Week was tagged along with the Governor’s letter to the officers.