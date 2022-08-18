scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Classrooms in Punjab jails soon for prisoners: Jails minister

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains said proposal to consider such inmates for remission, who will get education in jail, was also under consideration.

Punjab government, Classrooms Punjab jails, Classrooms Punjab jails soon, Punjab news, Chandigarh city news, Chandigarh, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsBains said that the AAP government was committed to making Punjab crime-free. Therefore, many schemes, including creating an educational atmosphere in prisons, have been initiated in prisons.

As part of the Punjab government’s mission to transform the lives of jail inmates and enable them to join the mainstream as reformed convicts, the department of jails is planning to construct classrooms with a capacity of 50 people in each jail to provide a learning environment for prisoners.

Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Singh Bains said proposal to consider such inmates for remission, who will get education in jail, was also under consideration.

Initially, two to three classrooms of capacity of 50 students in each jail will be constructed and if more rooms are needed in the future, suitable space will be identified for them. The facility of libraries is also being expanded in prisons. The idea is to inculcate a habit of learning and education and to provide them an opportunity to utilise their time in prison in a productive manner, the minister said.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Bains said that the AAP government was committed to making Punjab crime-free. Therefore, many schemes, including creating an educational atmosphere in prisons, have been initiated in prisons.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘...
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...

He said that currently, the jail inmates have been categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ on the basis of their educational qualification. A total of 271 prisoners of category A are nearly illiterate, who are being taught to read and write under SCERT programme of Punjab government while category-B inmates, eligible and interested in appearing in 10th/12th class board examination, are enrolled with National Institute of Open School and currently 75 inmates have been enrolled in this category.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

More from Chandigarh

Similarly, category-C comprises 49 those inmates, who have done their 12th class and are motivated to undergo graduation courses in various disciplines offered by Jagat Guru Nanak State Open University, Patiala. The inmates are also given the opportunity to enroll in other reputed universities such as IGNOU for graduating in disciplines of their choice.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 11:28:13 pm
Next Story

Ludhiana: Miscreants barge inside home, kidnap infant in broad daylight

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

2

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

3

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

4

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for New Delhi to look closely at its mar...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin par...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Explained: How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' the extinct Tasmani...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Amid row over new voters, J&K admn says over 22 lakh are first-time v...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
Newsmaker | Civic Chandran: Radical Left thinker and CPM critic, now at c...
The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM partying

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy
Opinion

Chinese ship at Hambantota calls for India to look closely at its maritime strategy

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

Vijayvargiya likens Nitish to 'foreign women who change boyfriends any time'

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger
Explained

How scientists are planning to 'resurrect' extinct Tasmanian Tiger

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Justice Santosh Hegde: 'The truth is no party wants Lokayukta to function effectively'

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Extrajudicial Speech’ or ‘Growth vs Development’

Premium
Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting PM, what are Mudhol hounds?

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement