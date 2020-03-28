Chandigarh: Classes begin through emails, WhatsApp and Zoom video conferencing

Dr Kakoli Biswas, HoD of Department of Biotechnology, said, “We have started sending notes to students through emails. (AP/File) Dr Kakoli Biswas, HoD of Department of Biotechnology, said, “We have started sending notes to students through emails. (AP/File)

AMID THE coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent 21-day lockdown, colleges and schools based in Chandigarh have started taking classes for students via video conferencing and through social networking sites, sharing PDF files through emails and on WhatsApp groups.

The department of Geography and department of Bio Technology at DAV College, Sector 10, are some such departments.

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, Principal DAV College, Sector 10, “Coincidentally, we had planned to introduce online teaching classes back in October, 2019. Some heads of the departments of our college have created WhatsApp groups with students of different classes, email accounts to be accessed by students and teachers alike were also made. We are also making efforts to extend this to all departments in the college. The computer has been unable to come to college due to the curfew, which has led to a slight delay. I have instructed my HoDs to make WhatsApp groups of students and update them about the syllabus.”

Mitinder Sekhon, Head of the Department of Geography at the college said, “Friday was my sixth day of teaching my 43 students of BA Final year Geography (Honors) class, through online measures. We have certain WhatsApp groups with students of different sections. I also keep sending them PDF files of day-to-day lectures on email, which can be accessed by all the students. They also send me all of their queries related to their practical assignments. The motive behind this concept is to complete the syllabus without any delay. In fact, some of my students helped me in working like this.”

Dr Kakoli Biswas, HoD of Department of Biotechnology, said, “We have started sending notes to students through emails. Through the WhatsApp groups, students are being informed about the subject of lectures, assignments. We are also hoping to start holding interactive talks with students through Zoom, a remote conferencing service, soon.”

Government Home Science College, Sector 11 has also adopted online measures to teach students. Delhi Public School, Sector 40 also started taking full fledged class with students through video conferencing using Zoom from Thursday. Panjab University, Wednesday, issued guidelines for online teaching.

The guidelines were issued by PU’s Dean University of Instruction to faculty for teaching online. PU authorities have advised teachers to upload e-lectures (texts/slides/presentations) through Google Classroom and also clear doubts of students.

