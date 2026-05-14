Class XII results: Head Constable’s soni tops tricity in non-medical with 99.4%

Despite the uncertainty, he is currently attending a Science Olympiad, while many of his colleagues left midway to deal with the NEET crisis, but Satvik chose to stay the course and complete the programme.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
6 min readMay 14, 2026 02:22 PM IST
Class XII resultsClass XII results (File photo)
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Chandigarh Police’s Head Constable’s son Anoop Saini topped the tricity in the non-medical stream with 99.4 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII result that was declared Wednesday morning.

A student of government school at Sector 35 in Chandigarh, Anoop, who lives at the police lines at Sector 26, said that he would put in twelve hours of study every day.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Anoop said, “I wanted to join the Army, but was rejected admission to RIMC, Dehradun due to a medical issue. And thus, I pursued the non-medical stream, and I wanted to excel in it.”

“I want to join a good IIT. I never wanted to do engineering, but fate has something else in store for me,” said Anoop, whose father, Phoola Ram, is a head constable and mother Rani Devi is a homemaker.

Anoop, who loves listening to music as a stress buster, said, “Hard work is the only key to success.”

Non-medical: No coaching, but Lakshya scores 99.2%

Without any coaching, Lakshya Verma scored 99.2 per cent in the CBSE Class XII result in the non-medical stream.

His father Lalit Verma has a business of printing and designing, and his mother Poonam R Verma is a teacher.

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Verma is a student of Shivalik Public School at Sector 41 in Chandigarh, where his mother is a teacher.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Lakshya said, “The last two years were very hectic. I haven’t yet decided what I am going to do, but I am interested in forensic sciences or civil services.”

Lakshya said he always maintained a flexible schedule. “I may study for 30 minutes or even two hours on a given day, but I always remain focused. My schedule remained flexible, but I was regular to the school.”

Asked why he didn’t join a coaching, Lakshya said, “Revising what you have done in the school and consistency are the keys. If one remains focused, he can achieve his goal.”

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In his free hours, Lakshya loves to play the violin, read, and draw and paint.

Medical: Satvik Bhardwaj tops with 98.4%

Satvik Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 6 in Panchkula, topped the medical stream in the tricity, securing 98.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 result. However, the celebration is bittersweet for the teenager, who is currently grappling with the news of the NEET exam paper leak.

A student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School at Sector 22 D, Satvik’s triumph comes at a time of national turmoil for medical aspirants.

Satvik was confident of securing a good position in the NEET exam.

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“He was expecting a very good score in NEET, but he was heartbroken when he heard about the leak,” his father, Dr Uday Bhan Bhardwaj, told The Indian Express. “He told us the night before that his momentum was lost and he would have to pick it all up again. We are happy that this result has given him a much-needed boost.”

Despite the uncertainty, he is currently attending a Science Olympiad, while many of his colleagues left midway to deal with the NEET crisis, but Satvik chose to stay the course and complete the programme.

For Satvik, becoming a doctor was a natural choice, driven by an interest in biology and a desire to follow in his father’s footsteps, a kidney specialist with the Railways. His mother, Hema Sharma, is a senior IAS officer.

His family said he dedicated 8 to 10 hours daily to his studies. Satvik never owned a personal phone and used his parents’ phone only when strictly necessary. He turned to daily prayers and cricket matches with his elder brother to stay grounded.

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Interestingly, it will be a “double NEET” for the household, as Satvik’s elder brother is also reappearing for the medical entrance exam.

His school principal, Aarti Malhotra, credited Satvik’s consistency and the school’s supportive ecosystem for his success. “This success is a moment of pride for the entire school family. We deeply acknowledge the efforts of our teaching faculty and their parents, whose support played a vital role. We wish him greater heights in all future endeavours,” she said.

Medical: Rishit tops with 98.4%

Rishit Singla, son of a doctor couple, topped the tricity with 98.4 per cent in the medical stream.

While his father MK Singla is an endocrinologist, his mother Monika Singla is a gynaecologist.

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Rishit aspires to become an endocrinologist, and he would put in 6 to 8 hours of study every day.

In his free time, he plays table tennis, goes swimming, and listens to music.

Humanities: Army officer’s daughter tops with 99.2%

A student of St Soliders Public School at Sector 16 in Panchkula, Anushka said she was really motivated by her psychology teacher, which was why she pursued the humanities stream.

Her father, Lt Col Vikas Malik, a resident of DLF Valley in Panchkula, is with the Indian Army, and her mother, Monika Malik, is a homemaker.

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Anushka told The Indian Express, “I want to pursue a career in psychology or civil services.”

About the hours of study she would put in, she said, “Depending upon the preparation, I would sometimes put in 6 to 8 hours of study and some days around four hours.”

Explaining about her career choice, she said, “When we moved here from my father’s previous posting, I met the psychology teacher in my school, and I was really fascinated by the psychology subject. I want to study human behaviour.”

In her free time, Anushka goes for a walk or listens to songs.

Commerce: Adhishri top 98.8 %

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Adhishri Dhyani emerged as the tricity topper in the Commerce stream in Class XII results, scoring 98.8 per cent.

Dhyani is a student of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, and a resident of Peer Muchhala.

Dhyani wants to pursue CA. In economics, she scored 98; in Business Studies, 100; in marketing, 98; in mathematics, 98; and in English, accountancy, and other subjects, 98.

She said she would study for more than 7 hours a day during exams. As a stress-buster, she would play the piano.

Commerce: Savvniesecures 98.6%

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya at Sector 27 in Chandigarh, Saavnie Thapar’s father Deep Thapar is a businessman, and her mother Bharti Thapar is a homemaker.

Saavnie aspires to become an investment banker, but she still wants to explore more career options once she enters college.

She didn’t count the number of hours she studied, but would focus on the concept clarity.

Saavnie loves playing sports with her brother.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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