Class XII results: Head Constable’s soni tops tricity in non-medical with 99.4%

Chandigarh Police’s Head Constable’s son Anoop Saini topped the tricity in the non-medical stream with 99.4 per cent marks in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII result that was declared Wednesday morning.

A student of government school at Sector 35 in Chandigarh, Anoop, who lives at the police lines at Sector 26, said that he would put in twelve hours of study every day.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Anoop said, “I wanted to join the Army, but was rejected admission to RIMC, Dehradun due to a medical issue. And thus, I pursued the non-medical stream, and I wanted to excel in it.”

“I want to join a good IIT. I never wanted to do engineering, but fate has something else in store for me,” said Anoop, whose father, Phoola Ram, is a head constable and mother Rani Devi is a homemaker.

Anoop, who loves listening to music as a stress buster, said, “Hard work is the only key to success.”

Non-medical: No coaching, but Lakshya scores 99.2%

Without any coaching, Lakshya Verma scored 99.2 per cent in the CBSE Class XII result in the non-medical stream.

His father Lalit Verma has a business of printing and designing, and his mother Poonam R Verma is a teacher.

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Verma is a student of Shivalik Public School at Sector 41 in Chandigarh, where his mother is a teacher.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Lakshya said, “The last two years were very hectic. I haven’t yet decided what I am going to do, but I am interested in forensic sciences or civil services.”

Lakshya said he always maintained a flexible schedule. “I may study for 30 minutes or even two hours on a given day, but I always remain focused. My schedule remained flexible, but I was regular to the school.”

Asked why he didn’t join a coaching, Lakshya said, “Revising what you have done in the school and consistency are the keys. If one remains focused, he can achieve his goal.”

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In his free hours, Lakshya loves to play the violin, read, and draw and paint.

Medical: Satvik Bhardwaj tops with 98.4%

Satvik Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 6 in Panchkula, topped the medical stream in the tricity, securing 98.4 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 result. However, the celebration is bittersweet for the teenager, who is currently grappling with the news of the NEET exam paper leak.

A student of Shishu Niketan Senior Secondary School at Sector 22 D, Satvik’s triumph comes at a time of national turmoil for medical aspirants.

Satvik was confident of securing a good position in the NEET exam.

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“He was expecting a very good score in NEET, but he was heartbroken when he heard about the leak,” his father, Dr Uday Bhan Bhardwaj, told The Indian Express. “He told us the night before that his momentum was lost and he would have to pick it all up again. We are happy that this result has given him a much-needed boost.”

Despite the uncertainty, he is currently attending a Science Olympiad, while many of his colleagues left midway to deal with the NEET crisis, but Satvik chose to stay the course and complete the programme.

For Satvik, becoming a doctor was a natural choice, driven by an interest in biology and a desire to follow in his father’s footsteps, a kidney specialist with the Railways. His mother, Hema Sharma, is a senior IAS officer.

His family said he dedicated 8 to 10 hours daily to his studies. Satvik never owned a personal phone and used his parents’ phone only when strictly necessary. He turned to daily prayers and cricket matches with his elder brother to stay grounded.

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Interestingly, it will be a “double NEET” for the household, as Satvik’s elder brother is also reappearing for the medical entrance exam.

His school principal, Aarti Malhotra, credited Satvik’s consistency and the school’s supportive ecosystem for his success. “This success is a moment of pride for the entire school family. We deeply acknowledge the efforts of our teaching faculty and their parents, whose support played a vital role. We wish him greater heights in all future endeavours,” she said.

Medical: Rishit tops with 98.4%

Rishit Singla, son of a doctor couple, topped the tricity with 98.4 per cent in the medical stream.

While his father MK Singla is an endocrinologist, his mother Monika Singla is a gynaecologist.

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Rishit aspires to become an endocrinologist, and he would put in 6 to 8 hours of study every day.

In his free time, he plays table tennis, goes swimming, and listens to music.

Humanities: Army officer’s daughter tops with 99.2%

A student of St Soliders Public School at Sector 16 in Panchkula, Anushka said she was really motivated by her psychology teacher, which was why she pursued the humanities stream.

Her father, Lt Col Vikas Malik, a resident of DLF Valley in Panchkula, is with the Indian Army, and her mother, Monika Malik, is a homemaker.

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Anushka told The Indian Express, “I want to pursue a career in psychology or civil services.”

About the hours of study she would put in, she said, “Depending upon the preparation, I would sometimes put in 6 to 8 hours of study and some days around four hours.”

Explaining about her career choice, she said, “When we moved here from my father’s previous posting, I met the psychology teacher in my school, and I was really fascinated by the psychology subject. I want to study human behaviour.”

In her free time, Anushka goes for a walk or listens to songs.

Commerce: Adhishri top 98.8 %

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Adhishri Dhyani emerged as the tricity topper in the Commerce stream in Class XII results, scoring 98.8 per cent.

Dhyani is a student of Satluj Public School, Sector 4, Panchkula, and a resident of Peer Muchhala.

Dhyani wants to pursue CA. In economics, she scored 98; in Business Studies, 100; in marketing, 98; in mathematics, 98; and in English, accountancy, and other subjects, 98.

She said she would study for more than 7 hours a day during exams. As a stress-buster, she would play the piano.

Commerce: Savvniesecures 98.6%

A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya at Sector 27 in Chandigarh, Saavnie Thapar’s father Deep Thapar is a businessman, and her mother Bharti Thapar is a homemaker.

Saavnie aspires to become an investment banker, but she still wants to explore more career options once she enters college.

She didn’t count the number of hours she studied, but would focus on the concept clarity.

Saavnie loves playing sports with her brother.