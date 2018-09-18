Class XI student stabbed to death outside school, junior student arrested for revenge crime

The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

TO AVENGE a slap, a student of Class IX of a government school here allegedly got his schoolmate stabbed to death with the help of 15 to 20 youths right outside his school in Sector 7 on Monday. The student, a juvenile, has been arrested by Panchkula police.

17-year-old Vikas Kumar, a student of Class XI at Government Senior Secondary School Sector 7, had just stepped out after the school got over when he was attacked by the youths. When Suraj, a student of Class X, tried to rescue Vikas, the youths hit him as well on the hand. Vikas was rushed to Civil Hospital Sector 6 by classmates and school teachers, where he was declared brought dead while Suraj was given first aid. Vikas was a resident of Rally village in Sector 12 A, Panchkula.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhishek Jorwal, the victim on Saturday had slapped the accused for snatching his friend’s mobile phone which led to the murder. “The accused had taken the mobile of Vikas’s friend following which Vikas slapped him on Saturday in the school itself when he got to know about it. The accused then brought other youths and got him killed,” said Inspector Arvind Kumar, Station House Officer of Sector 5 Police Station. According to the police, the accused was there itself at the time of the incident.

The victim’s classmates, who witnessed the incident, said there were around 15 to 20 youths who first got into a scuffle with Vikas and then one of them struck him with a knife. The victim’s schoolmates also made videos of the accused youths while leaving the area. DCP Jorwal said some of the accused were former students of the school as well. Police have rounded up several youths in the case.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital said a single injury in the left side of the victim’s chest led to his instant death. Post-mortem will be conducted on Tuesday. Vinod, a peon of the school, told Chandigarh Newsline that before school got over, he found these youths, who seemed to be in their teens, standing at a distance from the school. “I found it suspicious when they were standing and waiting. To avoid any brawl, which usually takes place among students of this age, I shooed them away. By the time I went into the school again for some work, I got to know that Vikas had been stabbed,” Vinod said.

A woman peon at the education department office near the school told Inspector Aman Kumar, in-charge of Crime Investigating Agency, that she had seen one of the youths carrying a knife. “I even advised those youths to go away. When I asked them what they were doing, they said they had come for admission and that I had no business with that.”

Vikas is survived by his parents, two sisters and two brothers. Brother Akash used to study with Vikas in the same class while his eldest brother Vijay works in a private firm. His mother Meena works at a private school and was informed by Aakash about the incident and the two rushed to civil hospital. The victim’s father Banwari Lal was at his workplace, a factory in Industrial Area Phase 1 when he was informed by his daughter Aarti that Vikas had been murdered.

Mother Meena was inconsolable. “I want my son back. This morning, he didn’t have breakfast. And when I asked him, he said he was getting late for school. Bring those who are responsible for my son’s death….I want to kill them the way they killed my son. If they were so angry, they could have broken his arms or legs…why did they kill him,” she said. Meena further stated that Vikas had of late started going to school by autorickshaw as his cycle was out of order. “I was thinking of sending him to his maternal uncle in the village ..he wanted to make him an Army officer..,” she said crying.

Vishal, a classmate of Vikas, said Vikas had never spoken about having any enmity with anyone.

