Class XI student shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 22; auto driver injured, one detained

An alleged old enmity turned fatal for a Class XI student on Thursday evening when motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him and his friend while they were returning home in an auto, in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

The student, Naitik, a Class XI student of SD School, was declared brought dead at a hospital.

The incident took place near Sanatan Dharam Mandir in Sector 22. The auto driver was also injured in the firing, while another youth accompanying Naitik escaped unhurt.

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The UT Police has detained a suspect in connection with this case and is probing the circumstances leading to the shooting.

According to the preliminary information, the suspect allegedly knew the victim since their school days, and investigators are examining whether the attack stemmed from an old personal dispute.