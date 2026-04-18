Class X Board exam results: Govt schools in Chandigarh enhance pass percentage by 7.07 points

The strong performance of a total of 50 schools reflects that improvement is now well-established across the education system. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Government schools in Chandigarh have recorded an improved pass percentage by 7.07 percentage points in the Class X examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the session 2025-26, with the overall pass percentage this year standing at 88.25 per cent compared to 81.18 per cent in 2024-25.

Of the total 9,358 students — 4,614 boys and 4,744 girls — who appeared in the Class X Board examination, 8,257 — 4,050 boys and 4,207 girls — of them passed, with girls outperforming boys.

In 2024-25, 7,940 of the total 9,781 students had passed the exam.

The number of students scoring above 95 per cent has increased to 21 compared to 11 in the previous session. Also, more than 120 students have scored above 90 per cent marks.