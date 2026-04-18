Class X Board exam results: Govt schools in Chandigarh enhance pass percentage by 7.07 points

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Government schools in Chandigarh have recorded an improved pass percentage by 7.07 percentage points in the Class X examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the session 2025-26, with the overall pass percentage this year standing at 88.25 per cent compared to 81.18 per cent in 2024-25.
Of the total 9,358 students — 4,614 boys and 4,744 girls — who appeared in the Class X Board examination, 8,257 — 4,050 boys and 4,207 girls — of them passed, with girls outperforming boys.
In 2024-25, 7,940 of the total 9,781 students had passed the exam.
The number of students scoring above 95 per cent has increased to 21 compared to 11 in the previous session. Also, more than 120 students have scored above 90 per cent marks.
At the institutional level, 17 schools achieved a perfect 100 per cent result, 23 schools recorded above 95 per cent results, and 10 schools achieved results in the range of 90-95 per cent.
The strong performance of a total of 50 schools reflects that improvement is now well-established across the education system.
A UT Education Department officer said, “The improvement not only indicates academic progress, but also clearly reflects the effectiveness of administrative measures, academic initiatives and collective efforts.”
This success is the result of the effective implementation of academic initiatives such as structured revision programmes, remedial classes, continuous assessment, and personalised guidance. The Education Department has ensured quality education through continuous monitoring and targeted strategies.
UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his happiness over the achievement. “Students of government schools in Chandigarh have brought pride to the city through their outstanding performance. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all successful students and wish them a bright future. The dedication, guidance, and tireless efforts of our teachers and school heads are highly commendable. The planned initiatives and sustained efforts of the Education Department are at the core of this success. Moving forward with the goal of ‘Mission 100%’, we remain committed to taking every school to the highest standards of excellence,” Kataria said.
The Administrator also reiterated his commitment to further strengthen the education system, promote innovation, and ensure quality education reaches every student in the future, according to a UT Administration statement.
|Total students
|9,358
|Passed
|8,257
|Boys appeared
|4,614
|Girls appeared
|4,744
|Boys passed
|4,050
|Girls passed
|4,207
|
Pass percentage
|88.25%
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