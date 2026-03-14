Class 9 student’s death sparks late-night protests against Jalandhar school

Tension gripped the area outside a Jalandhar school late Friday night after the death of a 14-year-old student under suspicious circumstances triggered protests by her family members and residents. The deceased was a Class 9 student.

While the police initially suspected it to be a case of suicide, family members alleged that she had been murdered, and claimed negligence and concealment of information by the school management.

The situation turned tense as protesters gathered outside the school late Friday night and raised slogans against the police and the school authorities. The school gate was eventually opened with police intervention.

The 14-year-old studied at a particular branch of the school but used to visit another branch daily for tennis practice. On Friday, her mother dropped her off at school as usual. However, when she did not return home in the evening, the family became worried. Later, her body was found near F-Block of the Jalandhar Heights flats.