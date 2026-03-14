Class 9 student’s death sparks late-night protests against Jalandhar school

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Tension gripped the area outside a Jalandhar school late Friday night after the death of a 14-year-old student under suspicious circumstances triggered protests by her family members and residents. The deceased was a Class 9 student.
While the police initially suspected it to be a case of suicide, family members alleged that she had been murdered, and claimed negligence and concealment of information by the school management.
The situation turned tense as protesters gathered outside the school late Friday night and raised slogans against the police and the school authorities. The school gate was eventually opened with police intervention.
The 14-year-old studied at a particular branch of the school but used to visit another branch daily for tennis practice. On Friday, her mother dropped her off at school as usual. However, when she did not return home in the evening, the family became worried. Later, her body was found near F-Block of the Jalandhar Heights flats.
The family raised several questions about the circumstances leading to the girl’s death. They pointed out that if she had reached Jalandhar Heights on her own, how was her tennis kit found in the school ground? They also claimed that the entry register at the tennis court showed that she was marked “present”.
Her parents also alleged that the school management was hiding crucial information and that both the school authorities and the police were delaying the release of CCTV footage. Protesters demanded a transparent investigation and shouted slogans against the police administration.
Police officials said their preliminary assessment suggested suicide, but admitted that it was still unclear how the girl reached the Jalandhar Heights area. The family, however, strongly rejected the suicide theory and insisted that it was a planned murder.
The post-mortem examination will take place today.
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