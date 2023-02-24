scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Class 12 English exam: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains orders high-level probe into question paper leak

The Punjab School Education Board, based on the directive of minister Bains, had suspended the English examination scheduled to be held today.

punjab private school fees news, indian expressPunjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains. (File)
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered a high-level probe into the reports of question paper leak of Class 12 English examination that was scheduled to be held Friday. He said in a statement that no person involved in the matter will be spared and exemplary action would be taken against the erring people.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), based on the directive of minister Bains, had suspended the English examination following reports of the question paper leak. The board shall soon announce the new date of the examination.

The order by the PSEB Controller (examination) released, however, did not mention any specific reason for the cancellation of the examination.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 19:08 IST
