Class 12 CBSE results: Girls top in three of four streams

Oshil Bansal, student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, who scored 99.4% in commerce, is overall Tricity topper. Jaipal Singh Oshil Bansal, student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, who scored 99.4% in commerce, is overall Tricity topper. Jaipal Singh

Girls outperformed boys in the Tricity, topping in all streams except the non-medical in class 12 CBSE examination. The overall topper in the examinations in the Tricity is also a girl – Oshil Bansal, a student of Bhavan Vidyalaya in Chandigarh.

Bansal scored 99.4 per cent in the Commerce stream and received perfect scores in Maths, Economics, Business Studies and Accountancy. Last year as well, the Tricity topper was a student from Bhavan Vidyalaya, who had scored 99.4 per cent marks.

The class 12 results were released by the CBSE board on Monday. Since many students were not able to sit for all their examinations, scores for the remaining subjects were calculated by taking an average of the marks received by the student in the three subjects in which the students scored the highest.

Those who appeared only for three subjects, the average marks of the top two subjects were used to calculate scores for subjects he or she could not appear for. The board also decided not to release a national level list of toppers due to the circumstances created by the pandemic.

In the Tricity, Bansal from Bhavan Vidyalaya is the sole topper. The student, a self proclaimed perfectionist, confidently states that she expected this result.

“I had tallied my answers with other students and my teachers as well, and expected to get perfect scores in almost all the subjects. With English, I knew it was not really possible to get 100 marks, and that is the only subject which brought down my total percentage,” says Bansal, who hopes to join the Indian Economic Services in the future. “If not that, I want to join some other government service, but I am clear that I wish to be useful to my country in some way or the other,” adds Bansal.

Krisha Sethi of Bhavan Vidhalaya in Sector 15 Panchkula, became the Tricity topper for Humanities, tying with Aradhna Kumari of St Soldier’s School of Panchkula. Both scored 99 per cent in Humanities and say that they were inspired to take up their subjects after getting an insight through movies and television shows .

While Krisha was inspired by the Hollywood show ‘Suits’ when she decided to venture into the field of becoming a lawyer, Aradhna, who wishes to be a change-maker, says that she was inspired by ‘Jolly llb 2’. Both also had one thing in common, they had both faced protests from their parents over their choice of subjects.

“My class 10 results had come in as a big disappointment to me. I had scored much less than my expectations. So when my parents asked me to take up Science, as they believed I could do well in it, I protested and decided to take up Humanities,” says Aradhna, who had scored 89.7 per cent in class 10.

Aradhna’s father, Subedar Major Gagan Deo Prasad, is in the Indian Army. Aradhna has applied for DU and wants to pursue law from Hindu College.

Krisha, on the other hand, says she did not believe she would score so high and says the result came in as a ‘pleasant shock’ to her.

“I know I had given my best but was not so sure. I have never been the topper of the class, even though my mother and my maternal uncle were both Tricity toppers in their times,” said Krisha, who will be applying for the common entrance test for NLU.

Krisha’s parents are Directors at the British School of Panchkula. “Even though I had chosen Humanities to study Psychiatry, as it interested me, I wanted to take it as my hobby and actually study law professionally. My grandfather too was a lawyer and the subject has always fascinated me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Anirudh Garg of Stepping Stones Secondary School in Chandigarh topped in the non-medical stream, scoring 98.8 per cent in the class 12 board examinations.

Though both of Garg’s parents are employees of the Health Department in Punjab, his father Sanjeev Garg- the Assistant Drug Commissioner of Punjab, he had no inclination to study medicine. “I did not want to study Biology at all. I enjoy Science and since middle school I have been focused on pursuing Engineering,” says Garg, who has passed the preliminary JEE examination and will sit for the next round in September. “The guidance of my parents and the inclination towards Science in our household helped me get here,” adds Garg.

In the medical stream, Shruti Goel, a student from Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh, topped by scoring 98.60 per cent. Despite observing the life-threatening challenges faced by doctors during a pandemic, Goel hopes to become a doctor herself some day.

“I want to be a surgeon. I am undeterred by what’s happening due to COVID-19, in fact I am more inspired to serve my country in this way,” says Goel. The student adds that she got through exam preparations by remaining positive, doing meditation and Yoga to de-stress.

“Even if I got 20 minutes a day, I would do some yoga or meditation and some stretches, that helped me a lot,” says Goel.

