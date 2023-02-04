scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Class 10 student stabbed outside Chandigarh school

Sources said the injured student told the police that a brawl had broken out between students of classes 9 and 11 inside the school on Thursday

Chandigarh student stabbedOfficers said the victim reported that he was attacked by a Class 11 student and some outsiders who sought to know why he had intervened in the previous situation. (File)
A Class 10 student was admitted to hospital after he was allegedly beaten up with bamboo sticks and stabbed outside a government school in Chandigarh, police said. His condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place in a public park outside the school on Friday afternoon when four assailants – a school student and three outsiders – attacked the 16-year-old. He has sustained internal injuries, officers added.

Sources said the injured student told the police that a brawl had broken out between students of classes 9 and 11 inside the school on Thursday. The victim had allegedly tried to defuse the tension. Officers said the victim reported that he was attacked by a Class 11 student and some outsiders who sought to know why he had intervened in the previous situation.

The SHO of the station, where the case was registered, said, “We have lodged an FIR on the basis of the injured student’s statement. The school management informed us that the victim did not attend school yesterday. We obtained the particulars of the Class 11 student who was named by the victim. We are yet to verify the ages of the accused student and outsiders.”

A case was registered on charges of rioting, assault and inflicting injuries with a sharp weapon, and an investigation is underway.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 11:44 IST
