Clashes break out as farmers attempt to reach residences of Haryana MPs, MLAs

Heavy security deployment has been made outside the residences of several MPs and MLAs across Haryana as farmers backed by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) started reaching near their residences to protest against the Centre’s decision to delay paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till October 11.

As per latest reports, confrontations between protesters and the law enforcing agencies are building up at several places as farmers are attempting to break police barricades to reach the residences of MLAs.

Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Karnal. Roads leading to his house have also been barricaded by Haryana Police.

A senior Haryana police officer said, “Peaceful protest is the right of people but if they indulge in any sort of violence or block the highways or main roads, legal action shall be taken. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana leader Jagdeep Singh Aulakh had said, “Around 5,000-6,000 farmers will reach Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s residence in Karnal since he too represents an assembly constituency. Similar protests will be held across all constituencies of Haryana. We will park our tractors and trolleys filled with paddy crops outside the residences of MLAs and MPs.”

Meanwhile, farmers have already started reaching Karnal in huge numbers. Similar reports also came in from Kurukshetra too where farmers reached near the residence of MLA Subhas Sudha. Reports of protests in front of BJP and JJP MLAs’ residences at several places, including Fatehabad, Narwana and Ambala, also arrived.

Various farmer unions under the banner of SKM had announced Friday evening that they will gherao residences of BJP and JJP MLAs, MPs in Haryana and Congress MLAs and MPs in Punjab till the government begins paddy procurement.

The Union government, Thursday, had postponed paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 citing a delayed monsoon.