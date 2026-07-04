Clash over SIR in Mohali: FIR registered against AAP councillor

The complainant stated that he is the BJP district vice-president and had been appointed as Booth Level Agent (BLA-I) for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls. (Express Photo)

Mohali police on Friday registered an FIR against AAP councillor Ravinder Singh Bindra and several others three days after a clash broke out between supporters and leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Mohali, leaving members of both parties injured.

Three persons, including a BJP functionary, were injured in the clash in Kumbra village in Mohali, following which the Phase-8 police has registered an FIR against AAP councillor Ravinder Singh Bindra and several others under Sections 115(2), 118(1), 117(2), 126(2), 190 and 191(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigating Officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said the case was registered after the medical examination and statements of the injured established the commission of cognisable offences.