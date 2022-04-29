March against pro-Khalistan elements: Tension in Patiala, police fire in air to avert clash

Tension prevails in Punjab’s Patiala after the police fired in the air while trying to avert a clash between members of the Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) led by Harish Singla, who had called a march against pro-Khalistani elements, and Sikh activists and Nihangs outside the Kali Mata temple, officers said.

Patiala range inspector general of police Rakesh Aggarwal said the situation was being brought under control. “The tension started following rumours that some of the protesters had been attacked.”

The Nihangs, who first gathered at Dukh Niwaran Sahib gurdwara to counter the call given by Shiv Sena, marched towards the temple raising pro-Khalistan slogans as the police struggled to control them, officers added.

A clash between Shiv Sena workers and Nihang Sikhs near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi) A clash between Shiv Sena workers and Nihang Sikhs near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident “deeply unfortunate”. “I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance,” Mann tweeted.

A station house officer with the Patiala police allegedly sustained a minor hand injury while trying to stop the Nihangs from marching towards the temple, a police officer said.

The IG said the police were holding a flag march in the city and ten companies of police force from other districts had been requisitioned.

A clash between Shiv Sena workers and A clash between Shiv Sena workers and Nihang Sikhs near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi)

There were reports of stone-pelting by the Sikh activists as well as Hindu leaders present inside the temple, the gates of which were locked to prevent the Sikh protesters from entering, sources said.

As the police opened fire, some Nihangs were seen resisting in front of them. Patiala SSP Nanak Singh was at the spot at the time, but the Nihangs and Sikhs were unrelenting even as several rounds were fired in the air, the police said.

“The police had to open fire in the air given the situation and the same was done after prior approval from the duty magistrate who was present at the spot,” the IG said.

A clash between Shiv Sena workers and Nihang Sikhs near the Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi) A clash between Shiv Sena workers and Nihang Sikhs near the Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday. (Express Photo By Harmeet Sodhi)

A separate contingent of police force was deployed in heavy numbers at Arya Samaj, a kilometre away, where Sena members were holding the march, to prevent a direct face-off between the two sides, officers added.

The Sena had earlier given a call for a protest march against pro-Khalistanis and raised slogans against Khalistan.

The Patiala Deputy Commissioner has convened a peace meeting of representatives from both groups on Saturday, officials said.